Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 6,766,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

