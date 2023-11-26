Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $353.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.93 and a 200-day moving average of $350.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

