Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vicor accounts for about 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vicor by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.74. 142,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,672. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $98.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

