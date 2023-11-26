Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

