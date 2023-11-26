Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.30. 1,640,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

