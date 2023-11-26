Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,521 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 13,037,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

