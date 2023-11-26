Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.72. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

