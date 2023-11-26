Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.98. 666,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

