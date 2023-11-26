Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $508,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 89,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

