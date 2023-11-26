Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 529,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 260,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,046,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,232,000 after acquiring an additional 502,149 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,604.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 524,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 493,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.