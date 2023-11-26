Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 160,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,092. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

