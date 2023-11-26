Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.03 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

