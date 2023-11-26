Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.35. 1,552,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

