Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

