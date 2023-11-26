Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $4.83 Million in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth $149,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

LFCR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lifecore Biomedical

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.