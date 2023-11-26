Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.76. The company had a trading volume of 165,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $464.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

