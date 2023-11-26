Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 113,595 Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 20.28% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 3,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

