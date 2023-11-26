Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,355 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Altria Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,792. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

