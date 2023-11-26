Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. 11,129,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,930,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

