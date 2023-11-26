Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,597 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 344,807 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

