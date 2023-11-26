Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 26,842 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 327,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,818. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

