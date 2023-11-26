Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 44,508 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 367,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

