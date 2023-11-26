Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 60,321 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,321 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. 511,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,193. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

