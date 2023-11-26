Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $298.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,212. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $300.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

