W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $812.30 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $813.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $733.92 and a 200-day moving average of $724.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

