Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $184.27

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$184.27 and traded as low as C$180.48. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$181.79, with a volume of 180,908 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$186.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The stock has a market cap of C$46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.0720676 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total transaction of C$153,895.95. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

