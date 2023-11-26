Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Waters worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $280.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

