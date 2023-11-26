WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $68,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
WEC stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
