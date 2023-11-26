Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

