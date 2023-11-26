WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $10.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $992.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

