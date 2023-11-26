Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 222.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

