Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

