Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.09 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

