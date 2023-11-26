Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $229.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $191.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock worth $15,782,935 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.