Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,155 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.67% of Zymeworks worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1,683.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. 127,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.