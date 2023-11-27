1,028 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.59. 99,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

