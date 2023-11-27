1,040,151 Shares in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

