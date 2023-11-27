10,749 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. 598,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

