10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $162,769.56 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $829.50.

On Thursday, September 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.5 %

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 524,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,076,000 after buying an additional 382,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after buying an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

