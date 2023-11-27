1,135,967 Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,135,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of EQRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EQRx by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in EQRx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,687,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after buying an additional 4,645,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx Price Performance

Shares of EQRx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48. EQRx, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

