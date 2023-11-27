12,438 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,387. The stock has a market cap of $490.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

