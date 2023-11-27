22,121 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

