2,276 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $479.36. 156,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.