235,203 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. Roblox comprises about 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,135 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967,583. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,570 shares of company stock worth $3,127,988. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

