25,799 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.