26,965 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. 202,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,649. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

