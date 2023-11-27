3,750 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 393,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,662. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

