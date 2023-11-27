3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.25. 3D Systems shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 395,066 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $703.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at $947,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,110 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 99,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 148,254 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

