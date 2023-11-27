3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,200.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($27.52) and last traded at GBX 2,193 ($27.44), with a volume of 277296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,179 ($27.26).

3i Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,046.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,975.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 461.60, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,118.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About 3i Group

In related news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 440 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,031 ($25.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,936.40 ($11,180.28). 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

