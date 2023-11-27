3M (NYSE:MMM) is Numerai GP LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 349.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 83.0% in the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in 3M by 77.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 50.6% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in 3M by 51.0% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 7,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.